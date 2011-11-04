UPDATE 1-Snow, avalanches, rain delay grain movement to U.S. ports
* Graphic on cargoes http://reut.rs/2lAFOF1 (Updates to add graphic)
Nov 4 (Reuters) -
BOSO OIL & FAT CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 9.87 8.75 20.00 (+12.9 pct) (-3.4 pct) (+9.5%) Operating prft 180 mln loss 54 mln prft 350 mln
Recurring prft 171 mln loss 66 mln prft 350 mln Net prft 90 mln loss 75 mln prft 190 mln EPS prft Y5.71 loss Y4.79 prft Y12.04 Annual div Y5.00
Y5.00 -Q4 div Y5.00 Y5.00
NOTE - Boso Oil & Fat Co Ltd is a top producer of rice bran oil.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2608.TK1.
* Graphic on cargoes http://reut.rs/2lAFOF1 (Updates to add graphic)
SAO PAULO, Feb 10 Brazil's busiest week for initial public offerings in nearly four years ended on Friday with mixed results for issuers, faced with wariness among foreign investors toward Latin America's largest equity market amid fallout from political turmoil.
CHICAGO, Feb 10 Severe winter weather has slowed rail deliveries of crops to shippers in the U.S. Pacific Northwest, sending freight rates soaring and prompting Asian buyers to seek fill-in loads as they wait for the backlog at ports to clear.