Nov 4 (Reuters) -

TOBA INC

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 9.79 9.12 18.50 (+7.3 pct) (+86.8 pct) (+5.2%) Operating 562 mln 426 mln 800 mln

(+31.8 pct)

(+4.9%) Recurring 616 mln 478 mln 880 mln (+28.8 pct) (+3.7%) Net

355 mln 286 mln 500 mln

(+23.9 pct) (+7.0%) EPS Y71.54 Y56.28 Y100.00 Shares 5 mln 5 mln Annual div

Y40.00 Y40.00 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y40.00

Y40.00

NOTE - Toba Inc is a trading company dealing in controllers and factory automation equipment.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

