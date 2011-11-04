Nov 4 (Reuters) -
TOBA INC
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 9.79
9.12 18.50
(+7.3 pct) (+86.8 pct) (+5.2%)
Operating 562 mln 426 mln 800 mln
(+31.8 pct)
(+4.9%) Recurring 616 mln
478 mln 880 mln (+28.8
pct) (+3.7%) Net
355 mln 286 mln 500 mln
(+23.9 pct)
(+7.0%) EPS Y71.54
Y56.28 Y100.00 Shares 5
mln 5 mln Annual div
Y40.00
Y40.00
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y40.00
Y40.00
NOTE - Toba Inc is a trading company dealing in controllers
and factory automation equipment.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
