Nov 4 (Reuters) -
TAKADA KIKO CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 6.84
7.75 17.00
(-11.7 pct) (-32.8 pct) (+2.8%)
Operating 219 mln 352 mln 400 mln
(-37.6 pct) (+42.9 pct)
(-47.3%) Recurring 272 mln
419 mln 500 mln (-34.9
pct) (+52.0 pct) (-41.4%) Net
398 mln 275 mln 500 mln
(+44.5 pct) (+3.6 pct)
(-32.7%) EPS Y18.07
Y12.51 Y22.67 Shares 22
mln 22 mln Annual div
Y4.00
Y4.00
-Q2 div Y2.00 Y2.00
-Q4 div Y2.00
Y2.00
NOTE - Takada Kiko Co Ltd produces steelframes for bridges.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 5923.TK1.