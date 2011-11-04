Nov 4 (Reuters) -

TAKADA KIKO CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 6.84 7.75 17.00 (-11.7 pct) (-32.8 pct) (+2.8%) Operating 219 mln 352 mln 400 mln

(-37.6 pct) (+42.9 pct) (-47.3%) Recurring 272 mln 419 mln 500 mln (-34.9 pct) (+52.0 pct) (-41.4%) Net

398 mln 275 mln 500 mln

(+44.5 pct) (+3.6 pct) (-32.7%) EPS Y18.07 Y12.51 Y22.67 Shares 22 mln 22 mln Annual div

Y4.00 Y4.00 -Q2 div Y2.00 Y2.00

-Q4 div Y2.00

Y2.00

NOTE - Takada Kiko Co Ltd produces steelframes for bridges.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 5923.TK1.