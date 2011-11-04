Nov 4 (Reuters) -
HIMACS LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 4.37
3.72 8.50
(+17.6 pct) (-2.2 pct) (+8.4%)
Operating 346 mln 226 mln 620 mln
(+53.5 pct) (+36.0 pct)
(+8.7%) Recurring 350 mln
240 mln 622 mln (+45.6
pct) (+34.8 pct) (+5.2%) Net
193 mln 120 mln 343 mln
(+60.4 pct) (+25.0 pct)
(+12.3%) EPS Y39.77
Y20.47 Y70.38 Annual div
Y25.00 Y25.00
-Q2 div Y12.50 Y12.50
-Q4 div Y12.50
Y12.50
NOTE - Himacs Ltd offers systems-integration services
mainly to financial institutions and public offices.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 4299.TK1.