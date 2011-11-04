Nov 4 (Reuters) -
CROSS CAT CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 3.54
7.00
(+1.5%) Operating
68 mln 180 mln
(-5.5%) Recurring 79 mln
190 mln
(-17.2%) Net
32 mln 110 mln
(-40.5%)
EPS Y3.60
Y12.25 Shares 9 mln 9
mln Annual div
Y8.00 Y8.00
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y8.00
Y8.00
NOTE - Cross Cat Co Ltd develops software, provides IT
consulting and
network-related services.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
