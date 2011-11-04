Nov 4 (Reuters) -

CROSS CAT CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 3.54

7.00

(+1.5%) Operating

68 mln 180 mln (-5.5%) Recurring 79 mln

190 mln

(-17.2%) Net

32 mln 110 mln

(-40.5%)

EPS Y3.60 Y12.25 Shares 9 mln 9 mln Annual div

Y8.00 Y8.00 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y8.00

Y8.00

NOTE - Cross Cat Co Ltd develops software, provides IT consulting and network-related services.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2307.TK1.