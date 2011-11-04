Nov 4 (Reuters) -

DYNAC CORP

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010

LATEST YEAR-AGO RESULTS RESULTS Sales 32.67 34.81 (-6.1 pct) (-7.8 pct) Operating 147 mln 617 mln

(-76.1 pct) (+71.8 pct) Recurring 89 mln 543 mln

(-83.6 pct) (+100.6 pct) Net loss 594 mln prft 139 mln EPS loss Y84.51 prft Y19.90 Shares 7 mln 7 mln Annual div Y5.00 Y10.00 -Q4 div Y5.00 Y5.00

NOTE - Dynac Corp is a restaurant chain operator.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2675.TK1.