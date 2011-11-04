Nov 4 (Reuters) -
DYNAC CORP
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010
LATEST YEAR-AGO
RESULTS RESULTS Sales 32.67
34.81 (-6.1 pct) (-7.8 pct)
Operating 147 mln 617 mln
(-76.1 pct) (+71.8 pct)
Recurring 89 mln 543 mln
(-83.6 pct) (+100.6 pct)
Net loss 594 mln prft 139 mln
EPS loss Y84.51 prft Y19.90
Shares 7 mln 7 mln
Annual div Y5.00 Y10.00
-Q4 div Y5.00 Y5.00
NOTE - Dynac Corp is a restaurant chain operator.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
