Nov 4 (Reuters) -

CHUKYO IYAKUHIN CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 3.23 3.54 6.28 (-8.9 pct) (-12.6 pct) (-6.2%) Operating 74 mln 186 mln 150 mln

(-59.9 pct) (+5.5 pct) (-38.0%) Recurring 74 mln 201 mln 140 mln (-63.2 pct) (+6.3 pct) (-47.1%) Net

20 mln 41 mln 50 mln

(-50.1 pct) (-57.6 pct) (+72.4%) EPS Y2.07 Y4.14 Y4.95 Shares 11 mln 11 mln Annual div

Y5.00 Y5.00 -Q2 div Y2.50 Y2.50

-Q4 div Y2.50

Y2.50

NOTE - Chukyo Iyakuhin Co Ltd is a door-to-door sales drug maker.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4558.TK1.