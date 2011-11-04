Nov 4 (Reuters) -

MOONBAT CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months to 6 months to

Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 7.35 6.90 Operating 755 mln 460 mln Recurring 765 mln 450 mln Net 455 mln 270 mln

NOTE - Moonbat Co Ltd is trading company specialising in umbrellas and other accessories. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8115.TK1.