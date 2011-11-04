Nov 4 (Reuters) -

TAKE AND GIVE .NEEDS CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 22.10 21.78 48.50 (+1.5 pct) (+1.3 pct) (+3.8%) Operating 186 mln 546 mln 2.35

(-65.9 pct) (-11.6 pct)

(+3.0%) Recurring loss 50 mln prft 138 mln prft 1.65

(-55.6 pct) (+7.0%) Net

loss 98 mln loss 406 mln prft 550 mln

(+156.2%)

EPS loss Y75.57 loss Y313.43 prft Y422.18 Annual div

Y100.00 Y100.00 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y100.00

Y100.00

NOTE - Take And Give .Needs Co Ltd is a producer of wedding ceremonies and receptions.

