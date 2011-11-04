Nov 4 (Reuters) -

DATALINKS CORP

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 4.04 4.13 8.16 (-2.2 pct) (-9.7 pct) (+0.1%) Operating 94 mln 94 mln 250 mln

(+0.2 pct) (-44.4 pct)

(+6.9%) Recurring 96 mln 95 mln 252 mln (+0.5 pct) (-44.6 pct) (+6.8%) Net

52 mln 51 mln 139 mln

(+2.2 pct) (-46.7 pct) (+20.0%)

EPS Y2,445.76 Y2,393.69 Y6,455.63 Shares 21,590 21,590 Annual div

Y1,940.00 Y1,540.00 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y1,540.00 Y1,940.00

NOTE - Datalinks Corp is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

