Nov 4 (Reuters) -
DATALINKS CORP
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 4.04
4.13 8.16
(-2.2 pct) (-9.7 pct) (+0.1%)
Operating 94 mln 94 mln 250 mln
(+0.2 pct) (-44.4 pct)
(+6.9%) Recurring 96 mln
95 mln 252 mln (+0.5
pct) (-44.6 pct) (+6.8%) Net
52 mln 51 mln 139 mln
(+2.2 pct) (-46.7 pct) (+20.0%)
EPS Y2,445.76 Y2,393.69
Y6,455.63 Shares 21,590
21,590 Annual div
Y1,940.00 Y1,540.00
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y1,540.00
Y1,940.00
NOTE - Datalinks Corp is the full company name.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 2145.TK1.