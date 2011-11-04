Nov 4 (Reuters) -

TECHNO MEDICA CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 3.40 3.39 8.23 (+0.3 pct) (+4.2 pct) (+8.8%) Operating 645 mln 540 mln 1.64

(+19.3 pct) (-6.6 pct) (+13.3%) Recurring 647 mln 542 mln 1.65 (+19.2 pct) (-6.7 pct) (+13.2%) Net

401 mln 354 mln 978 mln

(+13.5 pct) (-0.6 pct) (+4.8%) EPS Y13,765.53 Y12,127.49 Y33,504.04 Shares 29,200 29,200 Annual div Y7,600.00

Y7,600.00 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y7,600.00 Y7,600.00

NOTE - Techno Medica Co Ltd develops and imports medical equipment used in clinical trials.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

