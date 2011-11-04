Nov 4 (Reuters) -
TECHNO MEDICA CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 3.40
3.39 8.23
(+0.3 pct) (+4.2 pct) (+8.8%)
Operating 645 mln 540 mln 1.64
(+19.3 pct) (-6.6 pct)
(+13.3%) Recurring 647 mln
542 mln 1.65 (+19.2
pct) (-6.7 pct) (+13.2%) Net
401 mln 354 mln 978 mln
(+13.5 pct) (-0.6 pct)
(+4.8%) EPS Y13,765.53
Y12,127.49 Y33,504.04 Shares
29,200 29,200
Annual div Y7,600.00
Y7,600.00
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y7,600.00
Y7,600.00
NOTE - Techno Medica Co Ltd develops and imports medical
equipment used in clinical trials.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 6678.TK1.