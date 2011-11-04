Nov 4 (Reuters) -
JAPAN DRILLING CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 16.92
14.25 28.59
(+18.7 pct) (-26.4 pct) (+1.0%)
Operating 4.56 3.32 4.02
(+37.6 pct) (-49.1 pct)
(-26.9%) Recurring 3.94
4.43 4.56
(-11.2 pct) (-45.7 pct) (-37.0%) Net
2.61 3.50 3.22
(-25.6 pct) (-39.8 pct)
(-42.6%) EPS Y144.83
Y194.72 Y179.00 Annual div
Y25.00 Y25.00
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y25.00
Y25.00
NOTE - Japan Drilling Co Ltd is the full company name.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 1606.TK1.