Nov 4 (Reuters) -
JOWA HOLDINGS CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 6.15
6.53 13.00
(-5.8 pct) (+4.0 pct) (-3.3%)
Operating 1.97 2.27 4.30
(-13.3 pct) (-4.6 pct)
(+2.5%) Recurring 1.28
1.48 2.60
(-13.3 pct) (-3.4 pct) (+2.5%) Net
672 mln 2.17 1.50
(-69.1 pct) (+142.0 pct)
(-44.5%) EPS Y62.76
Y202.79 Y140.10 Annual div
Y60.00 Y60.00
-Q2 div Y30.00 Y30.00
-Q4 div Y30.00
Y30.00
NOTE - Jowa Holdings Co Ltd is the full company name.
