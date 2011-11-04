Nov 4 (Reuters) -

SYSTEMSOFT CORP

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 1.00 1.01 1.32

626 mln

(-0.2 pct) (-0.9 pct) (+31.3%)

(+20.4%) Operating 2 mln 17 mln 159 mln

61 mln

(-84.7 pct) (-61.6 pct)

Recurring 4 mln 22 mln

140 mln 49 mln

(-78.2 pct) (-57.7 pct)

Net loss 434 mln prft 9 mln prft 135 mln prft 47 mln

(-77.0 pct)

(+216.7%) EPS loss Y13.06 prft Y0.27 prft Y4.06

prft Y1.41 Shares 33 mln 33 mln

Annual div nil nil

nil -Q2 div nil

nil nil -Q4 div nil nil nil

NOTE - SystemSoft Corp is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

