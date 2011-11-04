Nov 4 (Reuters) -
SYSTEMSOFT CORP
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Six months to
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012
Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS
FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS
Sales 1.00 1.01 1.32
626 mln
(-0.2 pct) (-0.9 pct) (+31.3%)
(+20.4%)
Operating 2 mln 17 mln 159 mln
61 mln
(-84.7 pct) (-61.6 pct)
Recurring 4 mln 22 mln
140 mln 49 mln
(-78.2 pct) (-57.7 pct)
Net loss 434 mln prft 9 mln
prft 135 mln prft 47 mln
(-77.0 pct)
(+216.7%)
EPS loss Y13.06 prft Y0.27 prft Y4.06
prft Y1.41
Shares 33 mln 33 mln
Annual div nil nil
nil -Q2 div nil
nil nil -Q4 div
nil nil nil
NOTE - SystemSoft Corp is the full company name.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
