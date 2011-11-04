Nov 4 (Reuters) -
I. A GROUP CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 17.85
19.01 38.50
(-6.1 pct) (-0.6 pct) (-1.1%)
Operating 1.09 966 mln 2.13
(+12.7 pct) (-11.3 pct)
(-0.8%) Recurring 1.24
1.12 2.30
(+11.1 pct) (-7.3 pct) (-6.2%) Net
670 mln 437 mln 1.22
(+53.1 pct) (-35.3 pct)
(+6.5%) EPS Y75.41
Y48.92 Y137.28 Annual div
Y22.00 Y22.00
-Q2 div Y11.00 Y11.00
-Q4 div Y11.00
Y11.00
NOTE - I. A Group Corp is a retailer of automobile goods.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
