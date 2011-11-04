Nov 4 (Reuters) -
NIPPON KONPO UNYU SOKO CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 60.92
61.99 118.50
(-1.7 pct) (+9.4 pct) (-3.5%)
Operating 3.53 4.84 7.00
(-27.2 pct) (+52.4 pct)
(-21.5%) Recurring 3.73
4.93 8.00
(-24.5 pct) (+26.6 pct) (-16.0%) Net
1.83 2.79 4.50
(-34.4 pct) (+52.4 pct)
(-22.7%) EPS Y26.30
Y39.38 Y64.61 Diluted EPS
Y26.29
Annual div Y18.00
Y21.00
-Q2 div Y8.00 Y10.00
-Q4 div Y11.00
Y10.00
NOTE - Nippon Konpo Unyu Soko Co Ltd is a major transport
company.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
