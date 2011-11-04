Nov 4 (Reuters) -

DAIICHI KENSETSU

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 19.58 15.84 40.70 (+23.6 pct) (+2.5 pct) (-4.0%) Operating 1.89 970 mln 3.65

(+95.1 pct) (-32.5 pct)

(-7.7%) Recurring 1.97 1.06 3.83 (+86.3 pct) (-30.9 pct) (-5.4%) Net

1.29 612 mln 2.37

(+111.1 pct) (-37.4 pct) (+1.9%) EPS Y62.84 Y29.22 Y114.69 Shares 21 mln 22 mln Annual div

Y17.50 Y17.50 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y17.50

Y17.50

NOTE - Daiichi Kensetsu is a civil engineering company.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 1799.TK1.