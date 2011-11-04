Nov 4 (Reuters) -
DAIICHI KENSETSU
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 19.58
15.84 40.70
(+23.6 pct) (+2.5 pct) (-4.0%)
Operating 1.89 970 mln 3.65
(+95.1 pct) (-32.5 pct)
(-7.7%) Recurring 1.97
1.06 3.83
(+86.3 pct) (-30.9 pct) (-5.4%) Net
1.29 612 mln 2.37
(+111.1 pct) (-37.4 pct)
(+1.9%) EPS Y62.84
Y29.22 Y114.69 Shares 21
mln 22 mln Annual div
Y17.50
Y17.50
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y17.50
Y17.50
NOTE - Daiichi Kensetsu is a civil engineering company.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 1799.TK1.