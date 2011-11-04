Nov 4 (Reuters) -

MIYAIRI VALVE MFG CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 2.39 2.56 5.50 (-6.5 pct) (+14.9 pct) (+6.4%) Operating 64 mln 142 mln 300 mln

(-55.0 pct) (-3.3 pct) (+24.7%) Recurring 63 mln 136 mln 270 mln (-53.5 pct) (-4.0 pct) (+17.5%) Net

56 mln 143 mln 270 mln

(-60.6 pct) (+7.0 pct) (+12.6%) EPS Y1.19 Y3.01 Y5.65 Shares 49 mln 49 mln Annual div

nil nil -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div nil

nil

NOTE - Miyairi Valve Mfg Co Ltd is a major manufacturer of high-pressure valves for LPG containers.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

