Nov 4 (Reuters) -
MIYAIRI VALVE MFG CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 2.39
2.56 5.50
(-6.5 pct) (+14.9 pct) (+6.4%)
Operating 64 mln 142 mln 300 mln
(-55.0 pct) (-3.3 pct)
(+24.7%) Recurring 63 mln
136 mln 270 mln (-53.5
pct) (-4.0 pct) (+17.5%) Net
56 mln 143 mln 270 mln
(-60.6 pct) (+7.0 pct)
(+12.6%) EPS Y1.19
Y3.01 Y5.65 Shares 49
mln 49 mln Annual div
nil
nil
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div nil
nil
NOTE - Miyairi Valve Mfg Co Ltd is a major manufacturer of
high-pressure valves for LPG containers.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 6495.TK1.