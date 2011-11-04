Nov 4 (Reuters) -

DAIICHI CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 29.89 29.22 31.65

15.60 (+2.3 pct) (+4.1 pct)

(+5.9%) (+4.4%) Operating 717 mln 633 mln 737 mln

332 mln

(+13.3 pct) (+21.5 pct) (+2.9%)

(-16.0%) Recurring 655 mln 573 mln 665 mln

295 mln

(+14.3 pct) (+20.6 pct) (+1.5%)

(-18.8%) Net 339 mln 395 mln 365 mln

162 mln

(-14.2 pct) (+40.9 pct) (+7.8%)

(-13.6%) EPS Y84.84 Y98.88 Y91.50

Y40.69 Annual div Y15.00 Y15.00 Y15.00

-Q2 div nil nil

nil -Q4 div Y15.00 Y15.00 Y15.00

NOTE - Daiichi Co Ltd is the full company name.

