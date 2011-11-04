Nov 4 (Reuters) -

MOONBAT CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months to 6 months to

Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 7.08 6.70 Recurring 735 mln 440 mln Net 430 mln 260 mln

NOTE - Moonbat Co Ltd is trading company specialising in umbrellas and other accessories. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8115.TK1.