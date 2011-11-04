Nov 4 (Reuters) -
YAMASHINA CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 2.51
2.68 5.20
(-6.4 pct) (+22.0 pct) (-4.4%)
Operating 39 mln 101 mln 130 mln
(-61.0 pct)
(-22.8%) Recurring 42 mln
115 mln 130 mln (-63.3
pct) (-33.5%) Net
36 mln 123 mln 100 mln
(-70.5 pct)
(-38.8%) EPS Y0.26
Y0.89 Y0.72 Annual div
Y0.50 Y0.50
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y0.50
Y0.50
NOTE - Yamashina Corp is a specialised screw maker.
