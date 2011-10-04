Oct 4 (Reuters) -

KEIYO CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Feb 29, 2012

2011/02/29

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 99.99 94.04 189.00 (+6.3 pct) (+3.7%) Operating 3.42 2.12 4.40

(+61.7 pct) (+22.2%) Recurring 3.87 2.51 5.20 (+54.7 pct) (+20.2%) Net

1.83 770 mln 2.50

(+137.6 pct) (+106.0%) EPS Y34.29 Y14.32 Y46.84 Shares 59 mln 59 mln Annual div

Y12.50 Y12.50 -Q2 div Y6.25 Y6.25

-Q4 div Y6.25

Y6.25

NOTE - Keiyo Co Ltd is a chain store operator handling household goods and sporting products.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8168.TK1.