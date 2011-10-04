Oct 4 (Reuters) -
KEIYO CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Feb 29, 2012
2011/02/29
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 99.99
94.04 189.00
(+6.3 pct) (+3.7%)
Operating 3.42 2.12 4.40
(+61.7 pct)
(+22.2%) Recurring 3.87
2.51 5.20
(+54.7 pct) (+20.2%) Net
1.83 770 mln 2.50
(+137.6 pct)
(+106.0%) EPS Y34.29
Y14.32 Y46.84 Shares 59
mln 59 mln Annual div
Y12.50
Y12.50
-Q2 div Y6.25 Y6.25
-Q4 div Y6.25
Y6.25
NOTE - Keiyo Co Ltd is a chain store operator handling
household goods and sporting products.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
