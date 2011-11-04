Nov 4 (Reuters) -
TOKYU LAND CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 241.03
267.67 555.00
(-10.0 pct) (+2.5 pct) (-2.9%)
Operating 16.60 39.51 43.00
(-58.0 pct) (+34.5 pct)
(-31.2%) Recurring 8.74
35.97 27.00
(-75.7 pct) (+39.9 pct) (-50.8%) Net
24.81 2.15 31.00
(+1052.4 pct) (-82.7 pct)
(+167.3%) EPS Y46.72
Y4.05 Y58.37 Annual div
Y7.00 Y7.00
-Q2 div Y3.50 Y3.50
-Q4 div Y3.50
Y3.50
NOTE - Tokyu Land Corp is a leading real estate developer
affiliated with Tokyu Corp, with strength in customs-built
houses.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 8815.TK1.