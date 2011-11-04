Nov 4 (Reuters) -
KYOEI TANKER CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 6.10
5.45 12.00
(+12.0 pct) (+0.1 pct) (+8.3%)
Operating 751 mln 595 mln 950 mln
(+26.1 pct) (+32.4 pct)
(-5.6%) Recurring 296 mln
173 mln nil (+71.1
pct) (+48.0 pct) Net
loss 1.83 prft 122 mln loss 1.94
(+135.2 pct)
EPS loss Y47.88 prft
Y3.20 loss Y50.73
NOTE - Kyoei Tanker Co Ltd is a shipping company
specialising in tanker operations.
