SHINKIN CENTRAL BANK
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 171.03
180.42 320.00
(-5.2 pct) (-10.1 pct) (-4.8%)
Recurring 25.77 33.26 37.00
(-22.5 pct) (+141.1 pct)
(+0.9%) Net 20.76
25.53 28.00
(-18.6 pct) (+7.5 pct) (+2.2%) EPS
Y4,409.17 Y5,422.49 Y5,495.77
Annual div
Y6,500.00 Y6,500.00
-Q4 div Y6,500.00 Y6,500.00
NOTE - Shinkin Central Bank is the full company name.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
