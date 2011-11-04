Nov 4 (Reuters) -

GEO DINOS CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 4.15 4.28 8.80 (-3.1 pct) (+63.9 pct) (+1.6%) Operating 75 mln 81 mln 310 mln

(-8.1 pct)

(+3.1%) Recurring loss 3 mln prft 15 mln prft 130 mln

(-19.1%) Net

loss 28 mln loss 27 mln prft 80 mln

(+84.5%)

EPS loss Y6.73 loss Y6.37 prft Y18.69 Shares 4 mln

4 mln Annual div -Q2 div

nil nil

NOTE - Geo Dinos Co Ltd operates amusement facilities.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

