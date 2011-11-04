Nov 4 (Reuters) -
BELLUNA CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 49.75
46.82 109.00
(+6.3 pct) (+1.8 pct) (+5.4%)
Operating 2.18 2.68 6.80
(-18.8 pct) (+75.5 pct)
(+1.0%) Recurring 1.93
2.45 6.70
(-21.0 pct) (+47.7 pct) (+5.3%) Net
1.02 1.16 4.20
(-11.9 pct) (+11.5 pct)
(-4.3%) EPS Y20.40
Y23.12 Y83.94 Diluted EPS
Y19.45 Y21.84
Annual div Y15.00
Y15.00
-Q2 div Y7.50 Y7.50
-Q4 div Y7.50
Y7.50
NOTE - Belluna Co Ltd sells clothing and household goods
through mail-order catalogues.
