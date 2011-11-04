Nov 4 (Reuters) -

MORIO DENKI CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 3.59

6.70

(-6.8%) Operating

162 mln 170 mln (-51.1%) Recurring 166 mln

160 mln

(-55.3%) Net

197 mln 150 mln

(+18.8%)

EPS Y14.35 Y10.90 Shares 14 mln 14 mln Annual div

Y3.00 Y5.00 -Q4 div Y5.00 Y3.00

NOTE - Morio Denki Co Ltd makes control and display equipment for railway rolling stock.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6647.TK1.