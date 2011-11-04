Nov 4 (Reuters) -
MORIO DENKI CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 3.59
6.70
(-6.8%) Operating
162 mln 170 mln
(-51.1%) Recurring 166 mln
160 mln
(-55.3%) Net
197 mln 150 mln
(+18.8%)
EPS Y14.35
Y10.90 Shares 14 mln
14 mln Annual div
Y3.00 Y5.00
-Q4 div Y5.00 Y3.00
NOTE - Morio Denki Co Ltd makes control and display
equipment for railway rolling stock.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
