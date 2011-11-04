Nov 4 (Reuters) -
AOI ELECTRONICS CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 14.15
13.45 29.28
(+5.2 pct) (+33.6 pct) (+12.7%)
Operating 1.17 1.04 2.05
(+12.0 pct)
(+32.3%) Recurring 1.22
1.11 2.33
(+10.6 pct) (+772.4 pct) (+32.5%) Net
672 mln 619 mln 1.23
(+8.6 pct)
(+17.2%) EPS Y56.02
Y51.59 Y102.67 Annual div
Y20.00 Y20.00
-Q2 div Y10.00 Y10.00
-Q4 div Y10.00
Y10.00
NOTE - Aoi Electronics Co Ltd is an electronic parts maker.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 6832.TK1.