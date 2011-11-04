Nov 4 (Reuters) -
NIPPON TELEVISION NETWORK CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 140.89
144.97 300.50
(-2.8 pct) (+0.5 pct) (+0.9%)
Operating 10.30 11.70 29.30
(-12.0 pct) (+42.7 pct)
(-7.5%) Recurring 13.35
17.22 34.00
(-22.5 pct) (+66.6 pct) (-12.2%) Net
8.14 9.24 19.30
(-11.9 pct) (+42.8 pct)
(-8.3%) EPS Y332.35
Y377.23 Y788.41 Annual div
Y290.00 Y290.00
-Q2 div Y90.00 Y90.00
-Q4 div Y200.00
Y200.00
NOTE - Nippon Television Network Corp is a nationwide TV
network.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 9404.TK1.