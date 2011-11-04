Nov 4 (Reuters) -
INPEX CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 573.17
432.99 1.07 trln
(+32.4 pct) (+10.3 pct) (+13.2%)
Operating 328.06 232.61 600.00
(+41.0 pct) (+15.0 pct)
(+13.3%) Recurring 332.48
220.12 601.00
(+51.0 pct) (+13.9 pct) (+18.2%) Net
74.40 50.63 140.00
(+47.0 pct) (+6.3 pct)
(+8.8%) EPS Y20,377.60
Y18,584.05 Y38,346.77 Annual div
Y6,000.00 Y6,000.00
-Q2 div Y3,000.00 Y3,000.00
-Q4 div Y3,000.00
Y3,000.00
NOTE - Inpex Corp was created on Apr. 3, 2006 through
merger of Inpex and Teikoku Oil..
