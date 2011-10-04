N.Korea fires unidentified missile -Yonhap quoting S.Korea military
SEOUL, Feb 12 North Korea fired an unidentified type of ballistic missile on Sunday, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported, quoting the country's military.
MSG TERMINATED Oct 4 (Reuters) -
TOSHIN GROUP CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Aug 20, 2011 Aug 20, 2010 Nov 20, 2011 May 20, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 11.26 11.52 24.19 48.50 (-2.3 pct) (+3.7 pct) Operating
SEOUL, Feb 12 North Korea fired an unidentified type of ballistic missile on Sunday, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported, quoting the country's military.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 President Donald Trump pushed back early on Saturday on assertions that the wall he wants built on the U.S. border with Mexico would cost more than anticipated and said he would reduce the price.
LAGOS, Feb 11 The founder of Nigeria's largest airline Arik Air, placed in receivership earlier this week, accused the government of seizing Arik to meet a political goal of creating a "national carrier" and said he would challenge the move in court.