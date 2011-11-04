Nov 4 (Reuters) -
EP-MINT CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Six months to
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012
Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS
FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS
Sales 4.58 4.06 5.03
2.36 (+12.9 pct) (+21.2 pct)
(+9.7%) Operating 643 mln
606 mln 742 mln 229 mln
(+6.1 pct) (+21.0 pct) (+15.4%)
Recurring 639 mln 605 mln
742 mln 229 mln
(+5.5 pct) (+21.4 pct) (+16.2%)
Net 356 mln 355 mln
440 mln 136 mln
(+0.2 pct) (+25.1 pct) (+23.7%)
EPS Y215.10 Y216.09
Y229.45 Y70.87
Diluted EPS Y213.65
Shares 2 mln
2 mln Annual div
Y45.00 Y40.00 Y55.00 -Q2 div
nil nil nil
-Q4 div Y45.00 Y40.00 Y55.00
NOTE - EP-Mint Co Ltd is the full company name.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 6052.TK1.