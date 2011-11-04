Nov 4 (Reuters) -

EP-MINT CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 4.58 4.06 5.03

2.36 (+12.9 pct) (+21.2 pct)

(+9.7%) Operating 643 mln 606 mln 742 mln 229 mln

(+6.1 pct) (+21.0 pct) (+15.4%)

Recurring 639 mln 605 mln

742 mln 229 mln

(+5.5 pct) (+21.4 pct) (+16.2%)

Net 356 mln 355 mln

440 mln 136 mln

(+0.2 pct) (+25.1 pct) (+23.7%)

EPS Y215.10 Y216.09

Y229.45 Y70.87 Diluted EPS Y213.65

Shares 2 mln 2 mln Annual div Y45.00 Y40.00 Y55.00 -Q2 div

nil nil nil

-Q4 div Y45.00 Y40.00 Y55.00

NOTE - EP-Mint Co Ltd is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6052.TK1.