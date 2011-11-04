Nov 4 (Reuters) -

FUJITA CORPORATION CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 4.01 3.97 8.36 (+0.8 pct) (-2.9 pct) (+0.6%) Operating 43 mln 3 mln 156 mln

(-94.8 pct) (+57.9%) Recurring prft 22 mln loss 43 mln prft 88 mln

(+874.9%) Net

loss 24 mln loss 29 mln prft 39 mln

(+255.5%)

EPS loss Y2,803.78 loss Y3,359.48 prft Y4,446.28 Shares 8,916 8,916 Annual div

Y500.00 Y500.00 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y500.00

Y500.00

NOTE - Fujita Corporation Co Ltd is a franchisee for restaurants and DVD rental stores..

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

