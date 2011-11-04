Nov 4 (Reuters) -
STEP CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Six months to
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012
Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS
FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS
Sales 7.67 7.38 7.97
3.88 (+3.9 pct) (+3.5 pct)
(+3.9%) (+3.5%)
Operating 1.76 1.67 1.83
881 mln
(+5.8 pct) (+6.2 pct) (+3.6%)
(+2.9%)
Recurring 1.75 1.67 1.84
885 mln
(+4.9 pct) (+5.5 pct) (+4.9%)
(+4.2%)
Net 959 mln 912 mln 1.05
510 mln
(+5.1 pct) (+2.4 pct) (+9.8%)
(+17.8%)
EPS Y64.98 Y61.15 Y71.45
Y34.60
Shares 15 mln 15 mln
Annual div Y19.00 Y18.00
Y21.00 -Q2 div Y9.00
nil Y10.00 -Q4 div
Y10.00 Y18.00 Y11.00
NOTE - Step Co Ltd operates a cram school chain.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
