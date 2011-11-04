Nov 4 (Reuters) -

STEP CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 7.67 7.38 7.97

3.88 (+3.9 pct) (+3.5 pct)

(+3.9%) (+3.5%) Operating 1.76 1.67 1.83

881 mln

(+5.8 pct) (+6.2 pct) (+3.6%)

(+2.9%) Recurring 1.75 1.67 1.84

885 mln

(+4.9 pct) (+5.5 pct) (+4.9%)

(+4.2%) Net 959 mln 912 mln 1.05

510 mln

(+5.1 pct) (+2.4 pct) (+9.8%)

(+17.8%) EPS Y64.98 Y61.15 Y71.45

Y34.60 Shares 15 mln 15 mln

Annual div Y19.00 Y18.00

Y21.00 -Q2 div Y9.00

nil Y10.00 -Q4 div Y10.00 Y18.00 Y11.00

NOTE - Step Co Ltd operates a cram school chain.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

