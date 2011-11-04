Nov 4 (Reuters) -
SHINKIN CENTRAL BANK
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 183.78
192.39 345.00
(-4.4 pct) (-9.2 pct) (-4.2%)
Recurring 26.95 34.12 38.00
(-21.0 pct) (+125.1 pct)
(-0.4%) Net 21.24
25.80 28.50
(-17.6 pct) (+6.0 pct) (+2.1%) EPS
Y4,510.41 Y5,478.87 Y5,601.97
Annual div
Y6,500.00 Y6,500.00
-Q4 div Y6,500.00 Y6,500.00
NOTE - Shinkin Central Bank is the full company name.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on .TK1.