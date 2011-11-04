Nov 4 (Reuters) -
MORI-GUMI CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 16.37
38.13
(+19.3%) Operating
295 mln 540 mln
(+21.6%) Recurring 244 mln
400 mln
(+36.6%) Net
228 mln 370 mln
(-21.5%)
EPS Y6.97
Y11.29 Shares 33 mln
33 mln Annual div
nil nil
-Q4 div nil nil
NOTE - Mori-Gumi Co Ltd is a general contractor.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
