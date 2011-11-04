Nov 4 (Reuters) -

MORI-GUMI CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 16.37

38.13

(+19.3%) Operating

295 mln 540 mln (+21.6%) Recurring 244 mln

400 mln

(+36.6%) Net

228 mln 370 mln

(-21.5%)

EPS Y6.97 Y11.29 Shares 33 mln 33 mln Annual div

nil nil -Q4 div nil nil

NOTE - Mori-Gumi Co Ltd is a general contractor.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

