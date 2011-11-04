UPDATE 1-Snow, avalanches, rain delay grain movement to U.S. ports
* Graphic on cargoes http://reut.rs/2lAFOF1 (Updates to add graphic)
Nov 4 (Reuters) -
AKIKAWA FOODS & FARMS CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 2.07 2.05 4.38 (+1.0 pct) (-2.9 pct) (+2.3%) Operating loss 18 mln loss 27 mln prft 85 mln (+70.3%) Recurring loss 9 mln loss 29 mln prft 75 mln
(+83.1%) Net
loss 21 mln loss 30 mln prft 45 mln
(+196.2%)
EPS loss Y5.12 loss Y7.28 prft Y10.78 Annual div
Y3.00 Y3.00 -Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y3.00
Y3.00
NOTE - Akikawa Foods & Farms Co Ltd is a producer of organically grown foods.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 1380.TK1.
* Graphic on cargoes http://reut.rs/2lAFOF1 (Updates to add graphic)
SAO PAULO, Feb 10 Brazil's busiest week for initial public offerings in nearly four years ended on Friday with mixed results for issuers, faced with wariness among foreign investors toward Latin America's largest equity market amid fallout from political turmoil.
CHICAGO, Feb 10 Severe winter weather has slowed rail deliveries of crops to shippers in the U.S. Pacific Northwest, sending freight rates soaring and prompting Asian buyers to seek fill-in loads as they wait for the backlog at ports to clear.