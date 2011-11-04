Nov 4 (Reuters) -

IMI CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

9 months ended 9 months ended Year to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales

5.87 5.74 8.10

(+2.2 pct) (+5.3 pct) Operating 1.24 1.05 1.54

(+17.4 pct) (+7.4 pct) Recurring 1.26 1.09 1.57

(+16.2 pct) (+9.1 pct) Net

727 mln 622 mln 895 mln

(+16.9 pct) (+14.2 pct) EPS Y139.22 Y118.78 Y171.32

NOTE - IMI Co Ltd is an importer and marketer of medical equipment.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7503.TK1.