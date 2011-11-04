Nov 4 (Reuters) -
IMI CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales
5.87 5.74 8.10
(+2.2 pct) (+5.3 pct)
Operating 1.24 1.05 1.54
(+17.4 pct) (+7.4 pct)
Recurring 1.26 1.09 1.57
(+16.2 pct) (+9.1 pct) Net
727 mln 622 mln 895 mln
(+16.9 pct) (+14.2 pct)
EPS Y139.22 Y118.78 Y171.32
NOTE - IMI Co Ltd is an importer and marketer of medical
equipment.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
