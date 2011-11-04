Nov 4 (Reuters) -

EACCESS LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 96.59

200.00

(+182.1%) Operating

13.42 30.00 (+72.3%) Recurring 7.16

17.00

(+7.5%) Net

7.07 17.00 EPS Y2,014.22 Y4,853.29

Shares 3 mln 3 mln

Annual div

Y800.00 Y2,400.00 -Q1 div Y200.00 Y1,800.00

-Q2 div Y200.00 Y200.00

-Q3 div Y200.00 Y200.00 -Q4 div

Y200.00 Y200.00

NOTE - eAccess Ltd is an ADSL broadband Internet access service provider.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

