Nov 4 (Reuters) -
EACCESS LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 96.59
200.00
(+182.1%) Operating
13.42 30.00
(+72.3%) Recurring 7.16
17.00
(+7.5%) Net
7.07 17.00
EPS Y2,014.22 Y4,853.29
Shares 3 mln 3 mln
Annual div
Y800.00 Y2,400.00
-Q1 div Y200.00 Y1,800.00
-Q2 div Y200.00 Y200.00
-Q3 div
Y200.00 Y200.00 -Q4 div
Y200.00 Y200.00
NOTE - eAccess Ltd is an ADSL broadband Internet access
service provider.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 9427.TK1.