Nov 4 (Reuters) -
AXEL MARK INC
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS Sales
1.23 1.34
(-8.3 pct)
Operating 11 mln 36 mln
(-68.5 pct)
Recurring 4 mln 28 mln
(-82.8 pct) Net
loss 32 mln loss 56 mln EPS
loss Y1,129.00 loss Y2,005.79 Shares
28,877 28,877 Annual div
nil nil nil
-Q2 div nil nil nil
-Q4 div nil nil nil
NOTE - Axel Mark Inc is the full company name.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
