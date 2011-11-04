Nov 4 (Reuters) -

AXEL MARK INC

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS Sales

1.23 1.34

(-8.3 pct) Operating 11 mln 36 mln

(-68.5 pct) Recurring 4 mln 28 mln

(-82.8 pct) Net

loss 32 mln loss 56 mln EPS

loss Y1,129.00 loss Y2,005.79 Shares

28,877 28,877 Annual div

nil nil nil -Q2 div nil nil nil -Q4 div nil nil nil

NOTE - Axel Mark Inc is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

