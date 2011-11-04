Nov 4 (Reuters) -

NIPPON CONCRETE INDUSTRIES CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months to 6 months to

Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 15.10 17.50 Operating 260 mln 180 mln Recurring 430 mln 350 mln Net 230 mln 230 mln

NOTE - Nippon Concrete Industries Co Ltd is a manufacturer of concrete products, such as poles. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 5269.TK1.