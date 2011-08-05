Aug 5 (Reuters) -

KAWADEN CORP.

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 2.91 2.69 6.50 13.00 (+8.4 pct) (-3.4 pct) Operating 40 mln 23 mln 105 mln

210 mln

(+74.2 pct) (-81.9 pct)

Recurring 33 mln 19 mln

100 mln 200 mln

(+70.3 pct) (-83.6 pct)

Net prft 13 mln loss 19 mln prft 50 mln prft 100 mln EPS prft Y434.39 loss Y625.30 prft Y1,563.57 prft Y3,127.15

NOTE - Kawaden Corp. produces switchboards.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

