KAWADEN CORP.
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 2.91
2.69 6.50 13.00
(+8.4 pct) (-3.4 pct)
Operating 40 mln 23 mln 105 mln
210 mln
(+74.2 pct) (-81.9 pct)
Recurring 33 mln 19 mln
100 mln 200 mln
(+70.3 pct) (-83.6 pct)
Net prft 13 mln loss 19 mln
prft 50 mln prft 100 mln
EPS prft Y434.39 loss Y625.30 prft Y1,563.57
prft Y3,127.15
NOTE - Kawaden Corp. produces switchboards.
