Aug 5 (Reuters) -

FIRST BAKING CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months to 6 months to

June 30,2011 June 30,2011

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 13.58 13.50 Operating prft 30 mln loss 330 mln Recurring prft 90 mln loss 300 mln Net prft 100 mln loss 420 mln

NOTE - First Baking Co Ltd is a bakery. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2215.TK1.