Aug 5 (Reuters) -
TOPPAN PRINTING CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 356.15
376.95 747.50 1.52 trln
(-5.5 pct) (+7.5 pct)
Operating 5.81 6.17
14.60 41.00 (-5.9 pct)
(+294.9 pct) Recurring
7.35 7.51 15.30 42.00
(-2.1 pct) (+17.5 pct)
Net 512 mln 1.93 3.50
13.00 (-73.5 pct) (+80.8
pct) EPS Y0.80
Y3.00 Y5.44 Y20.21
NOTE - Toppan Printing Co Ltd is involved in commercial and
publication printing and packaging.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 7911.TK1.