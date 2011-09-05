UPDATE 6-In setback for Trump, U.S. judges reject travel ban
* U.S. Supreme Court ultimately likely to decide (Adds legal analysis)
Sept 5 (Reuters) -
HI-LEX CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Jul 31, 2011 Jul 31, 2010 Oct 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales
92.29 96.36 122.70
(-4.2 pct) (+42.2 pct) Operating 6.91 9.62 9.10
(-28.1 pct) Recurring 7.51 10.02 9.78
(-25.1 pct) Net
4.24 6.71 5.65
(-36.9 pct) EPS
Y111.58 Y176.81 Y148.75 Diluted EPS Y111.50 Y176.76
NOTE - Hi-Lex Corp is a car parts maker that produces control cables.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7279.TK1.
* U.S. Supreme Court ultimately likely to decide (Adds legal analysis)
Feb 9 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday: IMMIGRATION A U.S. federal appeals court in San Francisco unanimously upholds a temporary suspension of President Donald Trump's order that restricted travel from seven Muslim-majority countries. TAXES Trump plans to announce the most ambitious tax reform plan since the Reagan era in the next few weeks, the White House says; the dollar and stocks rise after the announ