Morgan Stanley exploring move to Manhattan's West Side -WSJ
Feb 9 Morgan Stanley is exploring a move to Hudson Yards, the vast development site on Manhattan's West Side, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Oct 5 (Reuters) -
TOSEI CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Nov 30, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales
16.28 22.20 25.24
(-26.7 pct) (-23.0 pct) Operating 1.77 2.94 2.24
(-39.9 pct) (-14.1 pct) Recurring 1.13 2.34 1.35
(-51.7 pct) (-13.9 pct) Net
662 mln 1.36 685 mln
(-51.4 pct) (+5.7 pct) EPS Y1,451.22 Y3,214.56 Y1,501.00
NOTE - Tosei Corporation develops and sells condominiums.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8923.TK1.
Feb 9 Morgan Stanley is exploring a move to Hudson Yards, the vast development site on Manhattan's West Side, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
NEW YORK, Feb 9 Independent brokerage LPL Financial Holdings Inc posted a fourth-quarter profit that surged 56 percent as an increase in advisory assets helped soften the costs of an uncertain regulatory environment.
SINGAPORE, Feb 10 Oil prices were stable early on Friday, with OPEC-led production cuts supporting the market while soaring U.S. fuel inventories were weighing on crude.