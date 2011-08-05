Aug 5 (Reuters) -

TAKADA KIKO CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 2.91 3.65 7.00 17.00 (-20.5 pct) (-42.3 pct) Operating loss 64 mln prft 290 mln prft 100 mln prft 400 mln

(+31.1 pct)

Recurring loss 19 mln prft 345 mln prft 150 mln prft 500 mln

(+38.4 pct)

Net loss 24 mln prft 235 mln prft 150 mln prft 500 mln

(-3.8 pct)

EPS loss Y1.08 prft Y10.68 prft Y6.80 prft Y22.67

NOTE - Takada Kiko Co Ltd produces steelframes for bridges.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 5923.TK1.