TAKADA KIKO CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 2.91
3.65 7.00 17.00
(-20.5 pct) (-42.3 pct)
Operating loss 64 mln prft 290 mln prft 100 mln
prft 400 mln
(+31.1 pct)
Recurring loss 19 mln prft 345 mln
prft 150 mln prft 500 mln
(+38.4 pct)
Net loss 24 mln prft 235 mln
prft 150 mln prft 500 mln
(-3.8 pct)
EPS loss Y1.08 prft Y10.68
prft Y6.80 prft Y22.67
NOTE - Takada Kiko Co Ltd produces steelframes for bridges.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 5923.TK1.