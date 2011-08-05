Aug 5 (Reuters) -
NISSEI BUILD KOGYO CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 4.84
3.73 18.00 28.00
(+29.8 pct) (+9.8 pct)
Operating prft 87 mln loss 131 mln prft 700 mln
prft 1.10 Recurring prft 102 mln loss 134 mln
prft 650 mln prft 1.00 Net prft 90 mln
loss 239 mln prft 300 mln prft 650 mln
EPS prft Y1.29 loss Y3.43 prft Y4.29
prft Y9.30
NOTE - Nissei Build Kogyo Co Ltd makes prefabricated
houses.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
