Aug 5 (Reuters) -

NISSEI BUILD KOGYO CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 4.84 3.73 18.00 28.00 (+29.8 pct) (+9.8 pct) Operating prft 87 mln loss 131 mln prft 700 mln prft 1.10 Recurring prft 102 mln loss 134 mln prft 650 mln prft 1.00 Net prft 90 mln loss 239 mln prft 300 mln prft 650 mln EPS prft Y1.29 loss Y3.43 prft Y4.29

prft Y9.30

NOTE - Nissei Build Kogyo Co Ltd makes prefabricated houses.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

