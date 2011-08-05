Aug 5 (Reuters) -
TOBA INC
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 5.12
4.62 9.40 18.50
(+10.9 pct) (+98.4 pct)
Operating 317 mln 248 mln 470 mln
800 mln
(+28.1 pct)
Recurring 351 mln 277 mln
530 mln 880 mln
(+26.9 pct)
Net 203 mln 172 mln
300 mln 500 mln
(+18.1 pct)
EPS Y40.68 Y33.78
Y60.00 Y100.00
NOTE - Toba Inc is a trading company dealing in controllers
and factory automation equipment.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
