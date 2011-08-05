Aug 5 (Reuters) -

TOBA INC

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 5.12 4.62 9.40 18.50 (+10.9 pct) (+98.4 pct) Operating 317 mln 248 mln 470 mln

800 mln

(+28.1 pct)

Recurring 351 mln 277 mln

530 mln 880 mln

(+26.9 pct)

Net 203 mln 172 mln

300 mln 500 mln

(+18.1 pct)

EPS Y40.68 Y33.78

Y60.00 Y100.00

NOTE - Toba Inc is a trading company dealing in controllers and factory automation equipment.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

